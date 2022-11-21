Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Sunday night was simply the same song and dance for the Chargers against the Chiefs.

Start hot -> lead at halftime -> Chiefs remember who they are -> late Kansas City touchdown to take lead -> offense can’t make it happen -> another one-score loss

Over and over and over again.

Travis Kelce is still the Charger killer, regardless of whether Derwin James is in coverage or not.

Injuries are still an explanation for plenty of shortcomings with this team, but I just don’t think they were a plausible excuse for what actually went wrong on Sunday night. I don’t think they affected the game nearly as much as many want to believe.

But we’ll save that sort of thing for further analysis this week. As always, feel free to use this post to continue any and all conversations regarding yesterday and last night’s game.

And now for today’s links.

