Final Score: Chargers 27 - Chiefs 30

The Los Angeles Chargers took on the Kansas City Chiefs for their second Sunday Night Football game in a row in week 11 of this 2022 NFL Season.

The Chargers came out pretty strong. A lot stronger than most people, including the Chiefs, were expecting. After holding the Chiefs to a field goal on their opening drive, the Chargers went 75 yards on 3 plays including a 50 yard TD pass to Josh Palmer.

Wide receiver Mike Williams, who was coming back from an ankle sprain, aggravated his ankle injury on the opening drive and did not return to the game.

The Chargers played a good first half on both sides of the ball and wound up carrying a 20-13 lead into halftime. The defense was doing a good job with some “bend but don’t break” drives and even forced a couple punts.

The 3rd quarter was back to more of what we’re used too this season, with the Chiefs able to get a FG while the Chargers offense couldn’t get a scoring drive together on offense.

The 4th quarter started off much of the same with the 1st play of the 4th quarter resulting in a 30 yard touchdown reception by Travis Kelce.

Then things really turned into Charger football when Keenan Allen fumbled just past mid-field while the Chargers were mounting a successful drive. However, the Chargers defense stepped up and forced a fumble of their own as the Chiefs got to the redzone coming back the other way.

Herbert and Keenan made things right as a few plays later they hooked up for a 46 yard bomb to bring them into scoring range.

The Chargers wound up setting up a 1st and goal from the 5 with 2 minutes left, down 23-20, after a great catch and run by Austin Ekeler. The first play was a batted pass that Herbert wound up catching himself and sliding down, resulting in a loss of 3. However on the next play Justin Herbert found Josh Palmer in the endzone for a TD.

The Chiefs and Mahomes got the ball back, at their own 25, down by 4 points, with 2 time outs and 1:46 left on the clock. After two plays the Chiefs made it to the 49 with 1:18 left and both of their TOs. A few plays later and the chiefs were down to the 33. Mahomes breaks free on a scramble and are down to the 17 and burned their first time out with 37 seconds left. The very next play, Mahomes finds Kelce who just out ran Derwin James to score his 3rd TD of the game. The Chiefs go up 30-27 with 31 seconds left.

Justin Herbert and the offense are left with 31 seconds and 3 time outs to try and get into field goal range to tie things up. Herbert gets sacked on 1st down then throws the back breaking INT off his back foot trying to be the hero. Tough loss.