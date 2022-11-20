Kenneth Murray leaves with an injury against Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers Linebacker Kenneth Murray leaves in the 3rd quarter vs the Chiefs with an injury.

Kenneth Murray is hurt. Trainers out. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 21, 2022

Based on the replay it looks like it could be a head injury. He got washed into the pile in a run play but never went to the ground. He bumped into a few people and may have had a helmet to helmet bump but immediately didn’t look right and after a few more snaps went to a knee and waited for the trainers come out.

If it is a head injury he’ll be done for the game. Hopefully it isn’t very serious but it feels like those plays where it doesn’t look like much actually happened wind up providing the worst outcomes.

In his absence, Troy Reader appears to be getting the majority of Murray’s snaps out on the field. Reader was a free agent pickup this off-season.