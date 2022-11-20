Mike Williams questionable to return against Chiefs (Update: Now Out)

UPDATE: Williams has officially been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday Night Football...

After making just one catch against the Chiefs, wide receiver Mike Williams has seemingly re-aggravated his high ankle sprain which looks to keep him out for the remainder of Sunday Night Football. Per the team, he’s questionable to return.

The bad luck continues for the Chargers, but Williams could have easily returned a week too soon as his initial timetable was 3-4 weeks and this game marked the fourth complete week since his injury.

Without him, the Chargers will turn back to Joshua Palmer and Keenan Allen, but the latter was noted to be on a snap count against Kansas City.

Undrafted rookie Stone Smartt is making his NFL debut and he’s already recorded his first professional reception in the first half. He may also be someone the team turns to as a way to get some extra juice in the passing attack without Williams.

We’ll keep this updated throughout the rest of the game.