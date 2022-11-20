Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 Inactives: Everett OUT, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to play

It’s good news-bad news for the Chargers tonight. First, the good news: Wide Receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both active tonight! It’ll be the first time that both players are active for the first time since week 1.

Continuing the good news, LA also has Trey Pipkins back at RT, giving Herbert the best line he’s had to work with in weeks.

The bad news is that TE Gerald Everett is inactive. Everett was hurt in the game last week and he was trending positive through practice this week but was a last minute addition to the injury report yesterday and has now officially been ruled out for the game tonight. The TE room behind him is largely ineffective so Keenan and Mike Dub’s return could not be more important.

#KCvsLAC inactives



Easton Stick

Dustin Hopkins

Gerald Everett

Jason Moore Jr.

Larry Rountree III

Jeremiah Attaochu

— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 20, 2022

The Chargers will also be working with “Dicker the Kicker” for another week as Dustin Hopkins still isn’t fully healthy. Dicker has been extremely solid and reliable for the Chargers.

Attaochu is also inactive this week as Chris Rumph III is back and healthy enough to play tonight.