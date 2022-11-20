Week 11 NFL Staff Picks: Vikings face Cowboys in battle of NFC powers

Another exciting week of NFL football is on tap for us this week, and DraftKings Sportsbook has all the latest odds.

The Week 11 morning slate is headlined by a matchup in the AFC East between the 6-3 Jets and the 5-4 Patriots. Robert Saleh is doing a heck of a job over there in New York but the one thing seemingly holding his team back from even greater success is the consistency of the offense. This should still be an excellent defensive battle for those who appreciate big stops over high-flying offenses.

As for the afternoon games, the one I’m most excited for is Viking-Cowboys. Minnesota is coming off a dramatic win over the Bills on the road and they’re now faced with a talented Cowboys team who are coming off a close loss to the Packers in week 10.

At the end of it all, we get the Chargers and Chiefs in primetime. I absolutely cannot wait. Thankfully there’s plenty of football on between now and then.

