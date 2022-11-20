Breaking down the Chargers-Chiefs rivalry by the numbers

Continuing the series of looking back at the history of the Los Angeles Chargers vs. their division rivals, as it is Kansas City Chiefs week for the game on Sunday, this installment will look at the series history between the Chargers and the Chiefs.

Head-to-head matchups

All time series record: Chiefs lead 66 - 58 - 1

The Chiefs lead the overall matchup vs the Chargers by only eight games at this point, though they have been increasing that lead recently, winning three of the last five and seven of the last 10 matchups.

Postseason record: Chiefs 0 - Chargers 1

The Chiefs and Chargers have only met once in the postseason, in 1992, when the Chargers beat the Chiefs in a 17-0 shutout int the Wild Card round.

Longest win streaks per team: Chiefs 9, Chargers 6

The Chiefs have the largest win streak between the two teams winning 9 games in a row from 2014-2018. The Chargers meanwhile put together a 6 game streak all the way back from 1979-1981.

Largest margin of victory per team: Chiefs 49-6 (1964) Chargers 31-0 (2010)

Kansas City has the larger single-game margin of victory all-time from way back on Dec. 13, 1964, when the Chiefs crushed the Chargers 49-6 IN San Diego. The Chargers’ largest margin of victory was a 31-0 victory almost 56 years later to the day on Dec. 12, 2010.

Player stats:

Series leaders vs. each other

Passing yards: Dawson - 4,476, Rivers - 7,508

Len Dawson is still the all-time passing leader for the Chiefs against the Chargers with 4,476 yards. Since I know some will be curious, Patrick Mahomes currently sits at 2,062 passing yards in eight games vs the Chargers. Philip Rivers is the passing leader for the Chargers vs. the Chiefs with 7,508 yards. Justin Herbert has a long way to go, but is off to a good start with 1,464 passing yards against the Chiefs in only five career meetings.

Rushing: Larry Johnson - 724, Tomlinson - 1,488

The Chiefs have had a bunch of successful running backs over the years, but the one with the most success vs. the Chargers was Larry Johnson with 724 yards. What should be no surprise to anyone is that LaDainian Tomlinson has the record for the most rushing yards by a Charger against the Chiefs all time, rushing for 1,488 yards against Kansas City as a Bolt.

Receiving yards: Tony Gonzalez - 1,343, Antonio Gates - 1,501

This was probably the most fun stat I found, though when you think about it it shouldn’t really be that surprising. The all-time receiving leaders in this matchup for each team is a TE. And both TEs are all-time greats at the position: Tony Gonzalez for the Chiefs and Antonio Gates for the Chargers. Just two absolute monsters at the TE position.

TDs: Antonio Gates 17, Stephone Paige 10

Gates also has the most TDs by a Charger vs the Chiefs all time. For the Chiefs, WR Stephone Paige has the most TDs vs. the Chargers.