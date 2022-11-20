Chargers vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chargers are back in primetime this week to host the Chiefs inside SoFi Stadium.

Interestingly enough, one is getting healthier at an ideal time while the other is becoming slightly less so. The best part? The latter team is NOT the Chargers. Can you believe it?

Heading into tonight’s matchup, both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen look as if they’ll each take the field for the first time since week seven. With any luck, they’ll both be able to actually finish this game, marking the first time they’ll have been able to do that in the same week in 2022.

As for the Chiefs, they just placed receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury and fellow pass-catcher Juju Smith-Schuster has already been ruled out with a concussion.

Those losses aren’t the most impactful ones in the world, but it could still be enough to force Patrick Mahomes into making plays with players he doesn’t ultimately trust all that much.

Either way, it’s a positive development heading into a matchup with potential divisional implications on the line.

For all the information you need to tune in to tonight’s game, you can find it all right here:

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

Kickoff: 5:20 p.m.

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: NBC

SB Nation affiliate: Arrowhead Pride

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Odds: Chargers (+5.5) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.