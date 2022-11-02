Chargers Injury Report: Keenan Allen admits to ‘setback’ during bye week

The Chargers dropped their first official injury report for week nine and there’s one name listed as a “DNP” that fans will not be too happy about.

After missing practice on Monday, many expected wide receiver Keenan Allen to return to the field in preparation for his first full game back from his lingering hamstring injury. Unfortunately, everyone’s worst nightmare has come to fruition as the veteran pass catcher admitted to the media on Wednesday that his injury “got worse” over the bye week while doing some running that was a part of his rehab plan.

Going forward, Allen said he won’t be playing in any game going forward unless he feels like his hamstring is 100 percent. So then it’s fair to assume we just might never see Allen this year if he can’t shake this ever-lingering injury.

Keenan Allen says his hamstring got worse during the bye week when training.



He says next time he goes in a game it won’t be on a snap count, that it will be all or nothing, with his hamstring absolutely ready to go.



He said he felt great going into Week 7, but not 100%. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 2, 2022

As far as the other players on the injury report, kicker Dustin Hopkins, edge rusher Chris Rumph II, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, and wide receiver Mike Williams were all non-participants.

Both wideout Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham are out of the league’s concussion protocol and were full participants on Wednesday.