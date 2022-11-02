Chargers vs. Falcons: By the Numbers

The Chargers are coming off the bye to face a 4-4 Falcons team that currently sits atop the NFC South. Through all the Chargers’ struggles this season, they’re still 4-3 and have the opportunity to improve upon a 9-8 record from a season ago. Of course, that means they must finish the final 10 games of the year going 6-4 or better. How realistic is that? Depends if they can get by this pesky Atlanta team before they battle the 49ers and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks.
The Falcons own one of the worst defenses in the NFL and an offense that ranks in the bottom third of the league. However, they’ve still managed to average more points per game than the Chargers behind a very strong run game that’s averaging over 150.0 yards per game.
Injuries aside, the Chargers need to win on Sunday or else they could be staring down a potential four-game losing streak through week 11.
For the rest of this week’s statistical screenshot, check out the numbers below.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 368.3 (8th)
Points per game: 23.4 (11th)
Passing yards per game: 279.4 (4th)
Rushing yards per game: 88.9 (27th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,009 passing yards, 12 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 380
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 495
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 53
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler, WR Mike Williams - Three
Austin Ekeler comes through big for @RotoRadarRiemer and the #RotoRadarNFL team on the #FanDuel "4pm" Slate!— RotoRadar (@RotoRadar) October 26, 2022
His stat line
◻️ 12 Receptions
◻️ 127 Total Yards
◻️ 2 Touchdowns
◻️ 30.7 #FanDuel points
: @NFL pic.twitter.com/2Gd947THaq
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 357.6 (20th)
Points allowed per game: 27.0 (31st)
Passing yards allowed per game: 220.0 (18th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 137.6 (27th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 63
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two
Forced fumbles: Four tied w/
Fumble recoveries: CB Deane Leonard, EDGE Khalil Mack - One
Falcons Offense
Total yards per game: 320.8 (25th)
Points per game: (6th)
Passing yards per game: 162.6 (29th)
Rushing yards per game: 158.1 (5th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Marcus Mariotoa - 1,432passing yards, 10 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Cordarrelle Patterson - 340
Rushing touchdowns: RB Cordarrelle Patterson, QB Marcus Mariota - Three
Receiving yards: WR Drake London - 346
Receptions: WR Drake London - 30
Receiving Touchdowns: Four tied @ two
Cordarrelle Patterson launching over people.— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022
: #ATLvsSEA on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/4z1s6QOg5w pic.twitter.com/wBl5YFgm5x
Falcons Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 415.8 (31st)
Points allowed per game: 25.6 (29th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 306.9 (32nd)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 108.9 (11th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Rashaan Evans - 73
Tackles for loss: DT Grady Jarrett - Eight
Sacks: DT Grady Jarrett - 4.5
Passes Defended: CB AJ Terrell - Five
Interceptions: Seven tied @ one
Forced fumbles: Three tied @ two
Fumble recoveries: LB Rashaan Evans - Two
