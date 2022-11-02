Chargers vs. Falcons: By the Numbers

The Chargers are coming off the bye to face a 4-4 Falcons team that currently sits atop the NFC South. Through all the Chargers’ struggles this season, they’re still 4-3 and have the opportunity to improve upon a 9-8 record from a season ago. Of course, that means they must finish the final 10 games of the year going 6-4 or better. How realistic is that? Depends if they can get by this pesky Atlanta team before they battle the 49ers and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks.

The Falcons own one of the worst defenses in the NFL and an offense that ranks in the bottom third of the league. However, they’ve still managed to average more points per game than the Chargers behind a very strong run game that’s averaging over 150.0 yards per game.

Injuries aside, the Chargers need to win on Sunday or else they could be staring down a potential four-game losing streak through week 11.

For the rest of this week’s statistical screenshot, check out the numbers below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 368.3 (8th)

Points per game: 23.4 (11th)

Passing yards per game: 279.4 (4th)

Rushing yards per game: 88.9 (27th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,009 passing yards, 12 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 380

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 495

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 53

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler, WR Mike Williams - Three

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 357.6 (20th)

Points allowed per game: 27.0 (31st)

Passing yards allowed per game: 220.0 (18th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 137.6 (27th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 63

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two

Forced fumbles: Four tied w/

Fumble recoveries: CB Deane Leonard, EDGE Khalil Mack - One

Falcons Offense

Total yards per game: 320.8 (25th)

Points per game: (6th)

Passing yards per game: 162.6 (29th)

Rushing yards per game: 158.1 (5th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Marcus Mariotoa - 1,432passing yards, 10 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Cordarrelle Patterson - 340

Rushing touchdowns: RB Cordarrelle Patterson, QB Marcus Mariota - Three

Receiving yards: WR Drake London - 346

Receptions: WR Drake London - 30

Receiving Touchdowns: Four tied @ two

Falcons Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 415.8 (31st)

Points allowed per game: 25.6 (29th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 306.9 (32nd)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 108.9 (11th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Rashaan Evans - 73

Tackles for loss: DT Grady Jarrett - Eight

Sacks: DT Grady Jarrett - 4.5

Passes Defended: CB AJ Terrell - Five

Interceptions: Seven tied @ one

Forced fumbles: Three tied @ two

Fumble recoveries: LB Rashaan Evans - Two