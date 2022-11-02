Chargers Poll: What will the Bolts’ record be through the next 10 games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

How’s everyone doing coming out of the bye week? Ready for more Chargers football? Maybe you’re feeling a bit anxious as the team stares down their final 10 games? All of those feelings are understandable and quite justified, in my opinion.

For this week’s SB Nation Reacts, I’ve got two additional questions on top of the weekly confidence poll.

First, I want you all to tell me what you think the team’ record will be through these next 10 games. Will they managed to improve on their 9-8 record from a year ago? Will they match it? Or will they record a sub-.500 record?

Secondly, I want to know how many touchdown passes you believe Justin Herbert will finish the season with. To make it easier, I have the options bunched closer together so we can get a general idea from participants.

Have at it!