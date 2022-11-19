Chargers sign DL Joe Gaziano to active roster ahead of Sunday Night Football

Ahead of Sunday night’s primetime matchup with the Chiefs, the Chargers are signing defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster to help fortify their defensive line that has been throttled with injuries in recent weeks.

The Chargers are also activating rookie tight end Stone Smartt off of the reserve/non-football injury list. The 2022 undrafted free agent has been on the list since before the regular season began and the athletic pass-catcher might finally be able to show off a thing or two this season should injuries continue at the position.

Lastly, the team is elevating kicker Cameron Dicker and offensive tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad.

Trey Pipkins was a full participant during Friday’s practice but it look like the team may want to give Sarell some run as a possible swing tackle, a job previously held Storm Norton.

With Dustin Hopkins out for another week, Dicker will look to continue his strong start in the NFL against the Chiefs.