BFTB Roundtable: Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 score predictions

As of Saturday morning, the Chargers are 5.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs at home. The week began with Kansas City as 6.5-point favorites but the recent positive health news surrounding Keenan Allen and Mike Williams seem to be swaying the odds a bit in recent days.

On the other side, the Chiefs will be without receivers Mecole Hardman (injured reserve) and Juju Smith-Schuster (concussion) this week, leaving Mahomes to work with Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and rookie Skyy Moore.

After weeks and weeks of constant losses to injury, the Bolts finally seem to be getting some luck to bounce their way ahead of this primetime matchup.

Curious to see what our staff predicted for this game? Let’s go ahead and dive in.

Michael Peterson: The Chargers look to be getting back some reinforcements ahead of this matchup and that could certainly bode well for their chances to hang around in this one. The biggest difference-maker will be whether or not the offense gets back Keenan Allen or Mike Williams. I’m not super confident both return at the same time in a blaze of glory, but getting either one back on the field will do wonders for Justin Herbert’s confidence in his receiver corps.

The Chiefs will be without speedster Mecole Hardman who was just placed on IR this week. Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster are dealing with an illness and a concussion, respectively, so there’s a chance this offense is a bit depleted by the time Sunday rolls around.

At the end of the day, it’s the NFL top passing attack versus one of the worst scoring defenses. I’m picking the side that can score points against the other that’s not only bad, but also very injured.

Final Score: Chiefs 26-24

Matthew Stanley: The Chiefs are doing their best Chargers impression with the injury list this week, with two of their top three receiving options unavailable in Mecole Hardman and Juju, and MVS recovering from an illness that kept him out of practice earlier in the week. However they have some talented guys further down the depth chart, not to mention TE1 Travis Kelce, and between Patty Mahomes and Andy Reid, I don’t think they’ll struggle moving the ball as much as a “normal” team.

The Chargers meanwhile are on the upswing. It looks as if BOTH Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are going to play this week, possibly on a snap count, but even if they are having your WR1 and WR2 back is going to be a huge boon for the offense. They’re also going to get Trey Pipkins back at RT and Gerald Everett is not on the injury report for the game and should be a full go.

I think this will be a closer game than the -5 point spread Vegas currently has in the Chiefs favor. I don’t think Im confident enough to predict a win for the Chargers but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they did.

Final Score: Chiefs 28-24

Garrett Sisti: Chargers get revitalized with some important players returning from injury. Chargers ride the wave of renewed energy to win on a last second field goal.

Final Score: Chargers 26-24

