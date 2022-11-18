Chargers Injury Report: Allen, Williams questionable for Chiefs matchup

Good news, everyone!

Dare I say it, but it looks like the Chargers are getting a number of their starters back in time to face the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

According to the team’s final injury report of week 11, every player on the report except for one was a full participant on Friday, and that includes both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. However, both will still carry a questionable tag into game day.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is the lone doubtful tag on the report.

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter and tight end Gerald Everett were also upgraded from limited to full, meaning the Chargers could realistically be back to full strength among their pass catchers aside from Donald Parham.

Trey Pipkins, who missed last week’s game still rehabbing his MCL injury, will be back. Punter JK Scott will also make his return after missing both Wednesday and Thursday’s practice.

Defensively, Chris Rumph II will return to give the Chargers a much-needed lift in their pass rush.