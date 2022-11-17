Titans vs. Packers TNF Staff Picks: Can the Pack get back on track?

The Tennessee Titans are on the road in Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to start Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season.

The Titans have the better record at 6-3 and are taking on a Packers team that has struggled this season and are currently sitting at 4-6. However you can almost never count out an Aaron Rodgers lead team.

It figures to be a cold game up in Green Bay’s open air stadium so expect a lot of running from two very good running teams headed by Derrick Henry and Aaron Jones.

If you see some matchups you’re confident in, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and put your money where your mouth is, and while you’re there check out all their other offerings and lets all try and win some money while we enjoy a long day full of football action.