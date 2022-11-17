Chargers Injury Report: Allen, Williams limited again

The Chargers released their injury report following Thursday’s practice and it essentially mirrors the report they put out a day ago.

Both Keenan Allen and Mike William were limited participants but they still took a step forward in their progression towards getting back on the field. On Wednesday, they stuck mainly in individual drills. Today, they increased their workload to include running full routes on air while catching passes again from Justin Herbert.

DeAndre Carter and Gerald Everett were also limited for another day with a rib injury and groin injury, respectively.

Khalil Mack, who took a veteran’s rest day on Wednesday, was back at practice in full.

Punter JK Scott was a non-participant in practice for the second day in a row and that likely doesn’t bode well for his chances of playing this Sunday. Expect the Chargers to make a signing tomorrow if the situation lingers.

Check out the full injury report below.