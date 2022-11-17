Chargers STARTER pullover jackets are here!

Several weeks ago, the fine folks over at Homage unveiled their line of NFL retro STARTER jackets to the world.

They set the internet ablaze, and specifically for the Chargers, team reporter Hayley Elwood was seen rocking the same jacket during the teams’ week six matchup with the Seahawks.

Those jackets sold like hot cakes, but if you missed your chance to snag one of those beauties, I’ve got another, even more limited opportunity for all of you looking to add another phenomenal piece to your Chargers wardrobe.

This afternoon, Homage will be dropping their new STARTER Throwback pullover jackets.

In all of its glory, here it is:

But who better else to gas up these jackets than Homage, themselves? Here’s what they have to say about this primo piece of clothing:

“It’s back: HOMAGE is proud to reissue the iconic STARTER NFL Pullover jacket in an exclusive limited edition release. A certified nineties throwback, this water-resistant jacket built for every team in the league features a classic kangaroo pocket with velcro and zip closure, quilted satin interior, front and back team patch and adjustable hood.” “The unforgettable star of the STARTER logo remains an instantly recognizable symbol of nineties swag. The sportswear brand became associated with classic hip-hop and Hollywood in the early part of the decade, when stars from Eddie Murphy to Brooke Shields to DJ Jazzy Jeff sported STARTER’s outerwear, headwear, hoodies, and more. As a comfort-focused brand obsessed with the stories that move us, HOMAGE is thrilled to showcase such an iconic piece of nineties street fashion culture. This release is our most exclusive STARTER drop to date and is limited to less than 100 jackets per team!”

As of this posting, the jackets are now live to order! Get them right here before they’re gone for good!