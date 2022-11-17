Chargers Daily Links: Allen, Williams returned to practice on Wednesday

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We all received some reviatalizing news on Wednesday when Brandon Staley announced that both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams would be returning to practice in a limited fashion. Both receivers stuck to participating in just individual drills but it still a massive step forward, especially Williams who hasn’t practiced since suffering his high ankle sprain in week seven.

Edge rusher Chris Rumph II also returned to practice and is expected to to play on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Wednesday injury report for #Chargers and Chiefs pic.twitter.com/1U06Klv1cz — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 17, 2022

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers welcomed Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back to practice on Wednesday (Chargers.com)

The three most important games remaining on the Chargers’ schedule (Bolt Beat)

Chargers week 11 injury report (Charger Report)

How the Chargers improved their run defense in week 10 (L.A. Football Network)

Bill Barnwell discusses the lucky and unlucky teams in 2022 (ESPN+)

Playoff chances for all 32 teams (CBS Sports)

John Breech picks games from the week 11 slate (CBS Sports)

Matthew Stafford is back to practicing in full, will start Sunday (Pro Football Talk)

Five dark horse Super Bowl teams (Bleacher Report)

22 young NFL coaches to watch for the future (NFL.com)