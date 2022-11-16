Share All sharing options for: Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11: Battered Bolts prepare for the streaking Chiefs

The Chargers are gearing up for round two against the Chiefs this week, although it looks like the staff will be spending a little more time onboarding some new faces than they’d probably like to with a divisional game on tap this coming Sunday.

Unfortunately, that’s just the way things have gone this season.

The Bolts are coming off a 22-16 loss to the 49ers on the most recent edition of Sunday Night Football. Since the last time these two teams met, the Chargers have lost more than a handful of starters and role players to various injuries and have put together a record of 4-3.

On the other side, the Chiefs have lost a pair of games to both the Bills and Colts, but are coming off a 27-17 win over the Jaguars in week 10.

The Chiefs opened as 6.5-point favorites over the Chargers on the road, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 50.5.

This matchup was flexed into primetime over the previously scheduled game between the Bengals and the Steelers. That tells us that the folks at the NFL believe this game is going to likely be more entertaining than the previous one, but are we so sure about that given the Chargers’ long list of injuries?

Beats me.

Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC inside SoFi Stadium.

