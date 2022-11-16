 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers sign DT David Moa to practice squad, place pair of players on IR

Moa becomes the second defensive tackle the Chargers have added this week.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: New York Giants at New York Jets Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers officially announced the signing of two defensive tackles following the injuries to both Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington.

First, the Chargers signed Tyeler Davison off of the Browns practice squad, a move that was reported on by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The other new name among the Chargers is David Moa who is being signed to the practice squad. He last played for the Giants in 2021 where he recorded his first NFL start while playing in three total games.

Moa played collegiately at Boise State where he was a First-Team All-Mountain West honoree in 2016 and a second-team pick in both 2017 and 2019.

In a corresponding move, the team placed Ogbonnia and Covington on injured reserve, solidifying the end of their 2022 seasons. Both players went down with injuries against the 49ers in a game where each were expected to play the lion’s share of the snaps aside from Sebastian Joseph-Day. The Chargers ended up playing a good chunk of the game with three healthy defensive tackles.

