Chargers sign DT David Moa to practice squad, place pair of players on IR

The Chargers officially announced the signing of two defensive tackles following the injuries to both Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington.

First, the Chargers signed Tyeler Davison off of the Browns practice squad, a move that was reported on by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The other new name among the Chargers is David Moa who is being signed to the practice squad. He last played for the Giants in 2021 where he recorded his first NFL start while playing in three total games.

Moa played collegiately at Boise State where he was a First-Team All-Mountain West honoree in 2016 and a second-team pick in both 2017 and 2019.

David Moa played 7 snaps on Sunday with Danny Shelton inactive...



Here's one of his good early reps from Moa. pic.twitter.com/OW4IOrXcvM — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 26, 2021

In a corresponding move, the team placed Ogbonnia and Covington on injured reserve, solidifying the end of their 2022 seasons. Both players went down with injuries against the 49ers in a game where each were expected to play the lion’s share of the snaps aside from Sebastian Joseph-Day. The Chargers ended up playing a good chunk of the game with three healthy defensive tackles.