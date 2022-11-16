Chargers vs. Chiefs Part 2: By The Numbers

We’ve got Chargers-Chiefs Part 2 on tap this week.

Quite a bit has changed since these last two teams met. Unfortunately, those changes mainly happened to the Chargers, and those things are also all the injuries they’ve sustained since the last time these two clubs met.

So when the Chiefs take the field inside SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, they’ll be greeted with a host of news faces, a good portion of which were signed off the street in recent weeks.

But it’s still Justin Herbert under the bright lights of primetime. As long as he’s on the field, they’ll have a chance — a rather minuscule one — but a chance nonetheless.

For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 10 weeks, check it out below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 350.2 (15th)

Points per game: 22.2 (16th)

Passing yards per game: 265.3 (5th)

Rushing yards per game: 84.9 (30th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - passing yards, 14 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 451

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Six

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 495

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 67

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Four

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 356.1 (20th)

Points allowed per game: 25.3 (29th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 209.3 (13th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 146.8 (30th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 85

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Nine

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Chiefs Offense

Total yards per game: 423.1 (2nd)

Points per game: 30.0 (1st)

Passing yards per game: 313.9 (1st)

Rushing yards per game: 109.2 (21st)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Patrick Mahomes - 2,936 passing yards, 25 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 293

Rushing touchdowns: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Three

Receiving yards: TE Travis Kelce - 740

Receptions: TE Travis Kelce - 63

Receiving Touchdowns: TE Travis Kelce - Eight

Chiefs Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 347.4 (16th)

Points allowed per game: 22.9 (19th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 248.4 (25th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 99.0 (5th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Nick Bolton - 81

Tackles for loss: LB Nick Bolton - Eight

Sacks: DT Chris Jones - Seven

Passes Defended: S Juan Thornhill - Six

Interceptions: Three tied @ one

Forced fumbles: CB L’Jarius Sneed - Three

Fumble recoveries: Five tied @ one