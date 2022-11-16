Chargers vs. Chiefs Part 2: By The Numbers

We’ve got Chargers-Chiefs Part 2 on tap this week.
Quite a bit has changed since these last two teams met. Unfortunately, those changes mainly happened to the Chargers, and those things are also all the injuries they’ve sustained since the last time these two clubs met.
So when the Chiefs take the field inside SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, they’ll be greeted with a host of news faces, a good portion of which were signed off the street in recent weeks.
But it’s still Justin Herbert under the bright lights of primetime. As long as he’s on the field, they’ll have a chance — a rather minuscule one — but a chance nonetheless.
For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 10 weeks, check it out below.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 350.2 (15th)
Points per game: 22.2 (16th)
Passing yards per game: 265.3 (5th)
Rushing yards per game: 84.9 (30th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - passing yards, 14 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 451
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Six
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 495
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 67
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Four
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 356.1 (20th)
Points allowed per game: 25.3 (29th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 209.3 (13th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 146.8 (30th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 85
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Nine
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Chiefs Offense
Total yards per game: 423.1 (2nd)
Points per game: 30.0 (1st)
Passing yards per game: 313.9 (1st)
Rushing yards per game: 109.2 (21st)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Patrick Mahomes - 2,936 passing yards, 25 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 293
Rushing touchdowns: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Three
Receiving yards: TE Travis Kelce - 740
Receptions: TE Travis Kelce - 63
Receiving Touchdowns: TE Travis Kelce - Eight
Chiefs Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 347.4 (16th)
Points allowed per game: 22.9 (19th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 248.4 (25th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 99.0 (5th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Nick Bolton - 81
Tackles for loss: LB Nick Bolton - Eight
Sacks: DT Chris Jones - Seven
Passes Defended: S Juan Thornhill - Six
Interceptions: Three tied @ one
Forced fumbles: CB L’Jarius Sneed - Three
Fumble recoveries: Five tied @ one
