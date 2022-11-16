Chargers Poll: Grade the signing of DT Tyeler Davison

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s SB Nation Reacts time, Chargers fans.

This week, we’ve got another pair of questions on top of our weekly confidence check-in.

First, a question that might have an extremely obvious answer but I wanted to go ahead and ask it anyway.

If the Chargers did not have Justin Herbert for this season — i.e., he was an unfortunate part of the long, long injury list — what do you think the Chargers record would be through their first nine games?

Second, I just want you all the grade the recent signing of Tyeler Davison, the newest defensive tackle added to the active roster. The veteran has 90 career starts to his name and has been a solid contributor for both the Falcons and Saints thus far as pro.

Can wait to see the results! See y’all Friday!