Broncos LB Aaron Patrick suing SoFi Stadium, Chargers for ACL injury

Patrick suffered the injury in primetime against the Chargers in Week 6.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In a big piece of news coming from off the field involving the Chargers, Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing the team and Sofi Stadium, among a host of other entities, following the incident in which Patrick suffered a torn ACL during the week six matchup between the Bolts and Broncos.

Following a play that night in which Patrick pursued a Chargers player out of bounds, the linebacker’s momentum took him out of the field of play towards an innocent bystander. In an attempt to avoid him, Patrick stuck his left cleat into the ground but instead of being met with the turf, his foot hit a mat lying on the ground. In the replay of the incident, it’s after his foot meets the mat that Patrick’s leg is twisted awkwardly before colliding with the bystander.

Aside from the Chargers and SoFi Stadium, Patrick is suing Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, ESPN, and Roe Mat Company for “negligence and premisses liability.

