Chargers to sign DT Tyeler Davison off Browns practice squad

The Chargers didn’t wait long to make their first of several expected signings at defensive tackle ahead of this week’s game against the Chiefs.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bolts are signing veteran tackle Tyeler Davison off the Browns practice squad.

#Chargers are signing DT Tyeler Davison off the Browns practice squad, per source. Davison is a seven-year veteran with 90 career starts for the Saints and Falcons. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 15, 2022

The 6’2, 309-pound Davison is in his eighth season after being a fifth-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. The 30-year old has 86 total career starts to his name between the Saints (2015-2018) and the Falcons (2019-2021). He has career totals of 216 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and five sacks. His most productive season came in 2019 when he recorded 55 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack.

The addition of Davison means the Chargers are up to four healthy defensive tackles on the active roster. That number essentially is three as Morgan Fox is widely-known as a pass-rush specialist from the interior and not a three-down tackle.