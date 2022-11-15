Chargers Daily Links: Brandon Staley believed youngsters ‘held their own’ against 49ers

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Due to injuries this season, the Chargers were undermanned and forced to play just about anyone that was still healthy by the end of the game against the 49ers. Two second-year players — offensive tackle Foster Sarell and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko — ended up earning some high praise from their head coach during Monday’s media availability.

On Sarell’s performance:

“Foster Sarell was solid. For his first start, playing against [49ers DL] Nick [Bosa], playing that type of defense, I thought that Foster held his own, which is what you would hope in that type of performance. His first real NFL game, to start against that type of team, I thought that he held his own. I thought that the film validates that, if you guys have watched it.”

On Fehoko’s performance:

“I thought that he was a real factor in the run game. We finished the game with three D-lineman and they basically played every play in the fourth quarter. He laid it on the line, like he always does. He played rugged and tough, made some plays for us, and he was really steady for us.”

Sarell allowed a team-high five pressures and a sack, but that’s almost on the better side of expectations knowing it was his first NFL start while also going up against Nick Bosa, one of the premiere edge rushers in the NFL. I mean, I’m not good at math, but that’s probably half the pressures Storm Norton would have allowed, so that’s a win in my book.

