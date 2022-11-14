Chargers Injury Update: DTs Ogbonnia, Covington out for year

Just when you think things can’t get any worse for the Chargers when it comes to their injury luck, it absolutely, unequivocally, can.

Brandon Staley met with the media on Monday to give updates on the rash of injuries the team sustained during their 22-16 loss to the 49ers on Sunday night. There was a lot of bad news with a little bit of positive sprinkled in.

Per Staley, defensive tackles Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington are both expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Ogbonnia suffered a ruptured patellar tendon while Covington suffered a torn pectoral. Staley said the team is currently “mining the entire NFL” for depth at defensive tackle prior to this Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs.

Tight end Gerald Everett, who left Sunday’s game with a groin injury, is currently day-to-day. Heading into this week of practice, the Chargers will have Tre’ McKitty, Richard Rodgers, and Hunter Kampmoyer until Everett returns.

Dustin Hopkins is also another week away from returning to practice.

Lastly, we’ve got some good news.

Staley told the media that Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Chris Rumph II could all return to practice on Wednesday. So far this season, the duo of Allen and Williams have only shared the field for roughly 60 minutes of game time.

Having Allen and Williams back on the field to face the Chiefs would be the most welcomed sight to Chargers fans, but it’s still a little too early to get your hopes up. If there’s a chance any injuries could get worse, don’t expect the Chargers to put that guy out there this coming Sunday.