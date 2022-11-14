Raiders claim DT Jerry Tillery off waivers

It didn’t take very long for former Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery to find a new home in the NFL.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tillery was claimed off waivers by the Las Vegas Raiders, who were apparently one of many teams to put a claim in. Among those teams were the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Jets.

The timing of Tillery’s release couldn’t have come at a worse time, regardless of whether or not you felt he needed a change of scenery in the end. In the first game without him, the Chargers lost not one, but two different defensive tackles to injuries against the 49ers in Christian Covington and rookie Otito Ogbonnia. As of Monday night, both may have been lost for the season.

Tillery will get his first chance to play against his former team in week 13 when the Chargers visit the Raiders.