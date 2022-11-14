Commanders vs Eagles MNF Staff Picks: Philadelphia should keep soaring against Washington

To wrap up week 10 we have the Washington Commanders on the road vs the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Both Michael and I have the Eagles staying undefeated this week. This is not a strong Commanders team and the Eagles are still pretty healthy and firing on all cylinders right now. They’ll be at home and it’s a divisional game so they’re going to be fired up.

With the line putting the Eagles at 11 point favorites it looks like Vegas also believes this is going to be a big win as well. The 72 Dolphins are probably going to have to wait another week to pop the champagne while the Eagles continue to avoid their first loss.

