Chargers earn ‘C+’ in primetime loss to 49ers

The Chargers rallied just about everyone they could in an attempt to earn a big-time win over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Despite managing to hold the lead until well into the fourth quarter, the much healthier Niners finally broke through and on offense and their defense was able to shut the door on the Chargers in their final attempt to take back the lead.

This team truly gave it their all, even with three more Chargers exiting the game due to injuries. Those are debilitating and yet the Bolts still put it on the 49ers to make a plethora of plays when they absolutely needed to.

For their efforts, CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Chargers a “C+” on Sunday night. Here’s what he had to say:

“The Chargers (5-4) went into this game banged up on both sides of the ball and their lack of depth definitely showed, especially in the second half. Offensively, the Chargers had a disastrous second half where they scored zero points while putting up 52 total yards. When the Chargers are healthy, they have a lot of talent, but they’re not healthy right now and because of that, it’s hard for them to beat good teams like the 49ers and things won’t get any easier next week when they face the Chiefs.”

Not much else to say other than that.

The Chargers were far from healthy coming into Sunday night. They left even less healthy. It’s laughable at this point. A loss next week to the Chiefs is all but guaranteed, but like last night’s game, the Chargers can once again play with house money since they’ve essentially got nothing to lose in week 11.