Chargers open as 6.5-point underdogs at home vs. the Chiefs

Following their 22-16 loss to the 49ers on this week’s edition Sunday Night Football, the Chargers have opened as 6.5-point underdogs at home against the Chiefs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 50.

The Bolts are once again being views as big-time dogs this upcoming week as they were a full seven-point underdogs leading up to the 49ers game, as well.

The Chiefs are coming off a convincing 27-17 victory over the Jaguars in week 10. Patrick Mahomes and the offense hummed along to the tune of three touchdown passes in the first half before only needing one more in the entire second half to keep the Jaguars down.

Injuries continued to pile up for the Chargers against the 49ers until the roster simply couldn’t handle it anymore before the Niners finally took the lead late behind their notable rushing attack.

This game doesn’t have nearly the same luster as their first matchup in week two but Justin Herbert can’t help but play above his team when the bright lights are on him.

It’s sure to be another entertaining matchup between these two teams, but it’s certainly a bummer that it’ll be without much of the star power for the powder blues.