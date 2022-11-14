Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Last night was a tough one. The team’s performance exceeded expectations despite all the injuries, but the fact that they were able to lead for the majority of regulation gave you the hope that ultimately crushes you in the end.

But no one — and I mean no one — can say that this team isn’t fighting each game with everything they have. They gave the 49ers everything they could handle Sunday night and that’s something that needs to be commended.

Feel free to use this post to continue any and all conversations from last night.

And now for today’s links.

