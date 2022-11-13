 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers vs. 49ers Second Half Game Thread

With the lead at the half, can the Chargers continue to defy the odds?

By Michael Peterson
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers hold a 16-10 lead over the 49ers at the halftime. The latter came in to tonight’s game as a full touchdown favorite over the Bolts but Justin Herbert has given them all they can ask for through the first 30 minutes of this game.

Can they continue to defy the odds? How long can Herbert hold up against this pass rush? Can the defense also continue their surprising play, even while injuries are still ravaging their numbers?

We’ll find out here soon enough.

Enjoy the second half! Bolt up, baby!

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...