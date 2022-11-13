Chargers Injury: LB Kenneth Murray seen walking to locker room after collision with Michael Davis

On a short pass play by the 49ers, linebacker Kenneth Murray attempted to tackle Niners wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Unfortunately, cornerback Michael Davis was also attempting a tackle from the opposite direction and the two Chargers defenders collided heads. Davis popped up unscathed by Murray stayed on the ground for a bit too long before getting up under his own power.

Despite being checked out inside the medical tent and rejoining his teammates on the sideline, Murray was later seen walking with a trainer into the locker room early in the second quarter. The severity of the injury remains to be seen.

Backup Troy Reeder is the next man in at middle linebacker with Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann as further reserves.

The Chargers have already lost rookie defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia to an injury and the injury bug doesn’t seem to be taking a break. However, the Bolts are still leading the 49ers by 10 with a little under seven minutes left to go in the first half.