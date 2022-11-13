Chargers Injury: DT Otito Ogbonnia down following third-down stop

The Chargers came out strong to take an early 7-0 lead over the 49ers. However, with everyone in high spirits from the jump, the injury bug just had to rear its’ ugly head.

On the 49ers’ opening drive of the game, they marched the ball all the way inside the Chargers’ five-yard line. On a third-and-two, the Bolts got a much-needed run stop to force a field goal but it came at the cost of rookie defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, who came up grabbing his left leg once the pile cleared.

After the commercial break, Mike Tirico noted that Ogbonnia could not put a lot of pressure on his leg as he was helped off the field. That usually means he’s done for the night which leaves the Chargers with an even thinner group to rotate along the defensive interior.

Breiden Fehoko will be the next man up after being signed to the active roster earlier this week.