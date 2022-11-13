Chargers Final Score: Chargers 16, 49ers 22

The Chargers were excruciatingly close to pulling off what many believed to be impossible. Every analyst and host on Football Night in America picked the 49ers to win tonight. It was a clean sweep. But it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter that the Niners actually took the lead for the first time.

Justin Herbert and the offense, filled to the brim with backups and players who shouldn’t sniff the field in primetime, gave the vaunted Niners defense everything they could handle, which ultimately became close to nothing in the second half.

The Chargers had a chance to win the game at the end with a touchdown, but the first play of their final drive was an interception after Herbert was hit as he threw.

San Francisco was able to escape with 22-16 victory in primetime over a team that held a lead over them for around 50 minutes of game time.

Los Angeles mustered just 52 yards in the second half and zero points.

Herbert finished with 196 yards passing and a touchdown with an interception. The ground game sputtered to 51 yards on 16 carries.

The Bolts will be back on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs in week 11.