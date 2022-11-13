Chargers-49ers Live Recap: Bolts begin back-to-back primetime appearances against Niners

The 5-3 Chargers are about to take the field against the 4-4 49ers in a primetime matchup taking place in Santa Clara. It’s the first of two back-to-back appearances for the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, something that came to be when the NFL flexed next week’s Chargers-Chiefs game into primetime over the Steelers-Bengals contest originally in that slot.

One of these teams just got a lot healthier heading into this week while the other is still as banged up, if not worse, than they were prior to their week eight bye. Guess which one is which?

Either way, there’s bound to be some excellent football as long as Justin Herbert is playing in primetime.

For a live, quarter-by-quarter recap, keep it right here throughout tonight’s game.

First Quarter

The slow starts became a thing of the past as the Chargers began the game with a near-perfect drive. Justin Herbert completed all four of his passes, including a 32-yard touchdown strike to DeAndre Carter. Within the first four minutes, the Chargers held an early 7-0 lead.

The Chargers defense looked as if they weren’t going to be able to stop the 49ers ground game as San Francisco marched all the way inside the L.A. five-yard line. But the Bolts managed to get a stop on third down which forced a Niners field goal. Near the end of the first, the Bolts retained the lead at 7-3.

On their second offensive drive, Herbert managed to convert a pair of first downs to get the Chargers near midfield. On a third down attempt, Nick Bosa got close to Herbert which forced an errant throw behind Josh Palmer who looked like he would have moved the chains with a clean pass. The Bolts would punt the ball back to the Niners, but it only took a couple plays for them to get it back.

Jimmy Garoppolo hit Brandon Aiyuk for what looked like an easy first down but Asante Samuel Jr. tossed him into Derwin James who punched the ball out through their collision. Samuel picked the ball up and the Bolts were back in business at the 49ers 41-yard line.

Time expired in the first quarter with the Bolts facing a third down situation.

Second Quarter

Herbert missed Palmer deep in the end zone on third down which forced a field goal attempt by Cameron Dicker. The rookie just curved it inside the right upright and the Bolts pushed their lead back to seven.

The 49ers could not muster a first down on their first drive of the second quarter and they punted swiftly back to the Chargers who were still riding plenty of early momentum from the turnover.

After another Chargers punt, the defense got another stop on the 49ers and linebacker Nick Niemann managed to block the Mitch Wishnowsky punt to give the Bolts the ball inside 49ers territory. Herbert found Carter again who took it all the way down to the two-yard line. After an incompletion on first down, Foster Sarell was called for a false start and the Chargers were pushed back five yards. Nick Bosa sacked Herbert just behind the line of scrimmage on second down and then number 10 found Ekeler in the flat on third but was well short of the end zone. Dicker converted the kick and the Chargers pushed their lead to 10 points at 13-3.

The 49ers finally found their groove on offense on the ensuing drive. Garoppolo found George Kittle on a third-and-12 which really got the offense going around him as he muscled for some extra yards after the catch. The Niners eventually marched the ball to the goal line before Garoppolo scored on a quarterback sneak from the half-yard line.

With a little under two minutes in the half, the Niners were back to trailing by three.

Herbert was able to bring the Chargers down the field with both his arm and his legs. On a third down scramble, Herbert ended up getting rocked by linebacker Dre Greenlaw which caused the latter to be ejected for a questionable head-to-head collision. Herbert was forced to come out and Chase Daniel played out the final three downs of the drive before Dicker banged home another kick to make it 16-10 before half.

Third Quarter

The 49ers came out of the gates hot behind the running of Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. They were able to swiftly get inside the Chargers 10-yard line, but the Bolts defense was able to hunker down and force yet another field goal. They got the ball back still holding on to a three-point lead.

The Bolt’s first drive of the second half started well but quickly fell apart when they crossed over the 50. They punted, but the defense stood tall again with Khalil Mack leading the way with a sack and a forced incompletion.

Herbert couldn’t mount anything on the ensuing drive and they punted away as the third quarter ticked away.

Fourth Quarter