Chargers vs. 49ers Week 10 Inactives: Trey Pipkins out, Foster Sarell to make first pro start

The Chargers spent the entire week of practice as if right tackle Trey Pipkins was not going to be available against the 49ers. That mindset has come to fruition as Pipkins was named as one of the team’s seven inactive players for Sunday Night Football.

The rest of the Chargers’ inactives include Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Dustin Hopkins, Keelan Doss, Easton Stick, and Chris Rumph.

The team’s inactives list is quite the contrast to the 49ers’ list as several of their starters on both sides of the ball return just in time for this intra-state matchup.

Former undrafted offensive tackle Foster Sarell will start for the Chargers in place of Pipkins, his first of his professional career. Sarell played collegiately at Stanford but struggled with injuries en route to being a UDFA pickup of the Ravens a year ago.

With Allen and Williams out tonight, expect another heavy workload for Joshua Palmer and Austin Ekeler in the passing game.