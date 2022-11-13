Chargers sign RB Larry Rountree to active roster, elevate two more ahead of 49ers game

On Saturday, the Chargers announced the signing of running back Larry Rountree to the active roster. They also announced the elevations of both offensive tackle Foster Sarell and kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster ahead of today’s game against the 49ers.

Rountree will be the team’s fourth running back on the active roster, joining Austin Ekeler, Sony Michel, and Isaiah Spiller. He’ll likely play his fair share on special teams today after he spent most of his time there in 2021.

With both Dustin Hopkins and Taylor Bertolet still on the mend, Dicker will once again start and kicker for the Chargers in San Francisco. He converted on both of his field goal attempts against the Falcons, including the game winner.

Sarell is expected to start for the first time in his NFL career in place of Trey Pipkins who aggravated his MCL injury last Sunday in Atlanta. The former Stanford standout is a former five-star high school recruit who fought through injuries during his time in college before going undrafted following last year’s draft.