Chargers vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s a big-time intra-state matchup with the Chargers as they took a quick trip up north to face the 49ers in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

The Chargers are winners of four of their past five, three of which have come by three or less points. On the other side, the 49ers have won one in their last three, but the addition of Christian McCaffrey has certainly given this club some extra buzz over the past month.

As of Sunday morning, the Chargers are still a full touchdown underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 45.0, down from 45.5 earlier in the week.

Below is all the information you’ll need to tune in to today’s game!

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) @ San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Kickoff: 5:20 p.m.

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV: NBC

SB Nation affiliate: Niners Nation

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Odds: Chargers (+7) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app