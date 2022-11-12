Week 10 NFL Staff Picks: Close games galore!

Week 10’s Sunday slate of games in the NFL have a lot of close odds and we could be in for a pretty entertaining set of games to watch.

There are only two games on Sunday with more than a touchdown difference on the line is the Kansas City Chiefs at 8.5 point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers, playing on Sunday Night against the 49ers, provide the second such game with the Chargers now at +7.5 underdogs against the 49ers.

The most interesting numbers may be the Indianapolis Colts at the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are 4 point favorites but both teams are playing poorly this season and the Raiders just placed TE1 Darren Waller and WR2 Hunter Renfrow on the IR, while the Colts just had a huge shakeup with Frank Reich getting fired and owner Jim Irsay installing former Colt Jeff Saturday at head coach, with only high school coaching experience under his belt. It is going to be a weird game for sure.

Anyway, here are Michael and I’s picks for this week:

