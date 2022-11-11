Chargers Injury Report: Pipkins questionable, Rumph II doubtful in Week 10

The Chargers posted their final injury report of week 10 and I can’t say there’s many surprises, if at all.

Keenan Allen, Dustin Hopkins, and Mike Williams will all sit out another week as they continue to return from their respective injuries. This will be the third week missed by Williams who had an expected timetable of four to six weeks with his high ankle sprain. Allen is still a loose week-to-week with his hamstring.

Edge rusher Chris Rumph II is doubtful this week after returning to practice in a limited fashion. I believe the staff is being cautious with Rumph in order to maximize his chances of returning next week to face the Chiefs.

Lastly, both Trey Pipkins and Brenden Jaimes are questionable to play against the 49ers. Pipkins was a limited participant in practice this week with practice squad tackle Foster Sarell taking the majority of snaps with the first team offense in his place.