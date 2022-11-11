Chargers fans believe the Bolts should sign a veteran DT

Contrary to what you would have expected, confidence in the Chargers from their fan base fell quite consistently through their three-game win streak prior to the bye. The blowout loss to the Seahawks obviously didn’t do much to change that trajectory, but it looks like things are finally pointing back up after a narrow victory over the Falcons.

According to our latest poll, 32 percent of Chargers fans believe the team is headed in the right direction. That’s up from 17 last week when the team was coming back from their bye.

Both weekly questions this week center around the defensive tackle position following the loss of Austin Johnson for the season.

Now this first question is super irrelevant after the news broke on Thursday night that the Chargers waived Jerry Tillery. I asked you all which defensive tackle should earn more snaps with Johnson in the lineup between Christian Covington and Tillery. It looks like before he was waived that Tillery was not the favorite of participants as Covington got 83 percent of the vote.

As for the second question, I wanted to know how many of you believe the Chargers need to go out and sign a veteran defensive tackle. With names like Sheldon Richardson, Malik Jackson, and Ndamukong Suh still on the market, there’s more than a few choices for the Bolts should they decide to go that route.

