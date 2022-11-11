Chargers Daily Links: Final score predictions vs. the 49ers

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Happy Friday to you all!

As always, let’s see all of your final score predictions for this week’s game against the 49ers. Feel free to throw out a couple lines on how you specifically see this game shaking out.

Do you like the Chargers’ chances for an upset? Do you foresee a long day for the run defense? Will Jimmy Garoppolo have one of his patented “What the heck is he doing?” games?

Let us know what you think!

And now for today’s links.

Isaiah Spiller is continuing to make progress in his rookie season (Chargers.com)

The Chargers waived Jerry Tillery (ESPN)

Chargers fans should love the latest Russell Wilson news (Bolt Beat)

Chargers vs. 49ers preview (L.A. Football Network)

What we learned from the Panthers’ win over the Falcons on Thursday Night Football (NFL.com)

Analysts predict this year’s Super Bowl matchup at the midway point of the season (NFL.com)

Tony Pollard believes he can handle more than just 30 snaps per game (Pro Football Talk)

Blake Martinez has retired from the NFL (ESPN)

The Raiders placed Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on IR (ESPN)

Which teams really won or loss the biggest trades from the offseason? (The Ringer)