Chargers waive DT Jerry Tillery

The Chargers made a surprise move on Thursday night when they announced the waiving of 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery. Tillery had missed both Wednesday's and Thursday's practice due to personal reasons after being held out of the Falcons game with a back injury.

The move comes after Tillery had lost his starting job in the offseason following the signings of Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, both of whom were brought in to start immediately.

In seven games this season coming off the bench, Tillery had eight total tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble.

As a Charger, Tillery recorded 106 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Tillery's unique combination of size and pass-rush ability made him an extremely intriguing prospect coming out of Notre Dame three years ago. Unfortunately, he never quite managed to put it all together before the Chargers ultimately decided against picking up his fifth-year option.