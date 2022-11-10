Falcons vs. Panthers TNF Staff Picks: Falcons look to regain control of NFC South

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back from a 4th quarter loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week and pick up an important divisional win vs the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons are currently tied with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South Division and a win in the division is even more valuable in that regard, especially after the Panthers upset the Buccaneers 3 weeks ago.

The Panthers meanwhile are playing for pride at this point and are kind of a wildcard that can play spoiler. In fact, these two teams played each other 2 weeks ago and the Falcons BARELY escaped with the W in a 37-34 shootout.

