Chargers launch collaboration video series with Hot Ones

For spicy food lovers and Chargers fans alike, the Bolts have partnered with popular Youtube brand, First We Feast, to bring you a one-of-a-kind video series that pits some of your favorites players against a gauntlet of tough questions and insanely hot chicken wings.

For those who haven’t discovered it yet, there’s a long-running series on Youtube hosted by Sean Evans where he interviews celebrities while they work through eating a 10-wing progression that gets exponentially hotter as they go. It’s a phenomenal watch and I highly suggest giving it a try as soon as you can.

But back to the news!

The new series is called Truth or Dab: Chargers Edition. It consists of three episodes where a pair of players are forced to pick between telling the truth in regards to a potentially personal and/or awkward question or taking a bite out of a wing coated in the “Last Dab” hot sauce created by First We Feast to be their hottest creation to date.

From the trailer, we can see that the pairings are Joey Bosa & Khalil Mack, Keenan Allen & Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler & Kyle Van Noy.

The first episode featuring Van Noy and Ekeler dropped today, so go ahead and give it a watch!