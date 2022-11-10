Chargers Daily Links: Justin Herbert hanging on to top-10 spot in CBS Sports’ QB rankings

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s been a rough few weeks for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense. The star quarterback has thrown multiple touchdowns in just one game out of his last four and is currently on pace for a career low in passing touchdowns. He’s also topped 300 passing yards just twice in eight games in 2022, which also is putting him on pace for less than half the amount of those he recorded a year ago.

But of course, he’s been without his WR1 for almost the entire season, their deep threat went down in September (Jalen Guyton), and Mike Williams was lost for a month in week seven.

And still, Herbert is getting the job done the best he can while throwing to anyone who’s still healthy enough to run onto the field.

In CBS Sports’ latest quarterback power rankings, Herbert has dropped a bit since the last time we looked at these, but he remains inside the top-10 at ninth. After being a mainstay in the top five, guys like Geno Smith, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Tua Tagovailoa have all leapfrogged him in recent weeks.

“All year, it’s been tough to separate Herbert’s inconsistencies from the flaws in L.A., most notably injuries and conservative strategy,” says NFL analyst Cody Benjamin. “He’s doing just enough to keep them afloat. And yet, without him, they’d be flailing in the wind.”

To be fair, Benjamin is struggling from the same mental query that we all are. Has Herbert truly taken a step back in 2022 or is it much more so that his surrounding cast is as porous and lackluster as it seems at times? I believe the numbers point more towards the latter than the former, but that isn’t stopping other quarterbacks from earning a leg up on him with healthy pass-catchers and overall better schemes.

