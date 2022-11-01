Chargers decide to stay put at NFL trade deadline

The NFL’s 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline has come and gone and the Chargers have chosen to stay put with their current situation instead of making a move to help keep them competitive and in contention for the postseason despite a myriad of injuries through the season’s first eight weeks.

Plenty of other teams were active, including teams both more, and less, competitive than the Chargers this year.

Here’s a short list of the most-notable trades to happen before the deadline:

The Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds and two picks (including a first rounder) in exchange for edge rusher Bradley Chubb

The Bears traded a second-round pick to the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool

The Vikings traded a second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick to the Lions in exchange for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick

The Ravens traded a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick to the Bears for linebacker Roquan Smith

The Bills traded for running back Nyheim Hines from the Colts who received Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick

The Chargers desperately need speed at wide receiver and depth at both edge rusher and cornerback. They chose to sit on their hands and will continue on their season at 4-3 with massive question marks at several important positions.

Joey Bosa is likely out at least another month and Mike Williams will be out another three weeks at the minimum with a high ankle sprain. Chris Rumph II, one of the team’s depth pieces behind Bosa, is now also out for several weeks which places Kyle Van Noy squarely at edge alongside Derek Tuszka who was signed off the Titans practice squad immediately following Bosa’s injury.

J.C. Jackson’s injury puts Michael Davis in the starting spot opposite Asante Samuel Jr. but now the cornerback group is no better than it was a year ago.

Overall this is a huge disappointment for fans who wanted to see their team live their mantra of “All In” at a pivotal moment in the NFL season.