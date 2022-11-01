Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades entering Week 9

With the Chargers coming off of the bye week, we don’t have new grades to show you all but it’s not a bad time to check in on who the best and worst-graded players have been through the first seven games of the regular season.

For the most part, the stars you’d expect to shine all season long have been doing just that. On the other hand, a couple starting defenders — including one that is already done of the season — make up some of the worst-graded players on the entire team.

That’s a very tough look, especially given the plethora of injuries on top of it.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at who has been meeting expectations and which players have fallen dreadfully short.

Offense

(Min. 100 snaps)

Top-5

OT Rashawn Slater - 84.0

RB Austin Ekeler - 76.2

C Corey Linsley - 72.6

WR Mike Williams - 71.7

OT Jamaree Sayer - 71.6

Corey Linsley called his shot on Austin Ekeler's screen TD pic.twitter.com/WdXiosidbd — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 13, 2022

Worst-5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 30.0

OG Matt Feiler - 43.7

C Will Clapp - 51.4

WR Joshua Palmer - 58.6

WR DeAndre Carter - 59.6

Defense

(Min. 100 snaps)

Top-5

EDGE Joey Bosa - 86.0

EDGE Khalil Mack - 80.3

S Derwin James - 77.5

LB Drue Tranquill - 72.0

CB Bryce Callahan - 70.2

Derwin James just went WWE on Travis Kelce. Mercy. pic.twitter.com/a0w8YZ6xB8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2022

Worst-5

CB J.C. Jackson - 28.7

LB Kenneth Murray - 36.4

S Alohi Gilman - 43.5

DT Otito Ogbonnia - 51.7

EDGE Chris Rumph II - 53.1