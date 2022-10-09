Pair of Chargers make history against Browns

Lost in all of the insanity from Sunday’s 30-28 victory over the Browns, a pair of Chargers walked off the field at FirstEnergy Stadium having made themselves a little bit of history.

First, running back Austin Ekeler recorded his eighth career game with at least one rushing and receiving touchdown. That broke a previous tie with Chargers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for the most such games in franchise history.

Ekeler finished the day with a career-high 173 rushing yards on 16 carries with an additional 26 receiving yards on four receptions. He now sits with 313 rushing yards and three touchdowns through five games.

The other Charger to put himself into history was Mike Willians. The 2017 first-round pick registered his fifth-straight road game with over 100 receiving yards. That pushed himself into a tie with former Bengals wideout Chad Johnson for the most such consecutive games by an AFC player in NFL history.

Williams bullied the Browns en route to a stat line of 10 receptions for 134 yards. He had what looked like a spectacular, toe-tapping touchdown called back, otherwise his performance would have been even more impactful on Sunday.

With another big-time performance, Williams now has 392 yards and 28 receptions on the season.